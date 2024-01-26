James Clouse

James Dorton “J.D.” Clouse was born February 24, 1940 in Paden, Oklahoma to Christopher and Ettie (Montgomery) Clouse. He passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024 in Okemah at the age of 83.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents; two brothers, Jr. and Albert; one sister, Norma Jean Murray and one son, Jackie Clouse

Survivors include one son, Shawn Clouse and wife Tracy of Springfield, Missouri; one daughter, Christy Clouse of Kennet, Missouri; four sisters, Wilma Hobbs of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Patsy Elmore of Welty, Betty Huckabee of Westville, Oklahoma and Reba Copeland and husband Ed of Mountain View, Arkansas and a host of grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah.

