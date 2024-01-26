January Sales Tax Disbursements Up for Okemah, Down for Okfuskee County

January Use Tax Disbursements Up for Okemah and Okfuskee County

By Alanna Bradley

ONL Reporter

Reports for sales and use tax disbursements for January 2024 were released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission recently. The disbursements reflect local tax revenue receipts from November 2023 business. Sales tax disbursements for Okemah went up by about 8.9 percent from a year ago. It went down forOkfuskee County by about 7.6 percent. The January use tax disbursement went up for Okemah by about 113 percent. It went up for Okfuskee County by about 33.2 percent.

Sales tax is charged at the point of sale. Use tax is paid by the consumer on goods purchased where a sales tax was not charged. For instance, out-of-state purchases.

Boley, Castle, and Clearview saw a decrease in sales tax disbursements for the month of January, while Okemah, Paden, and Weleetka experienced an increase. Boley (-$3,912.71), Castle (-$891.90), Clearview (-$70.75). Okemah (+$11,238.20), Paden (+$6,510.72), and Weleetka (+$1,043.36). At the county level, Okfuskee County saw a decrease (-$12,835.76).

Okemah, Boley, Clearview, and Weleetka saw increases in reported January use tax disbursements. Okemah (+$19,331.41), Boley (+$1,373.15), Clearview (+$118.83), and Weleetka (+$4,509.86). No figures were reported for Castle and Paden. Okfuskee County increased (+$6,993.62).

By the Numbers:

–Sales Tax Disbursements–

Okfuskee County (down)

January 2024: $155,077.04 (Rate .02)

January 2023: $167,912.80 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

January 2024: $137,234.72 (.035)

January 2023: $125,996.52 (.035)

Boley (down)

January 2024: $7,660.23 (.05)

January 2023: $11,572.94 (.05)

Castle (down)

January 2024: $890.27 (.03)

January 2023: $1,782.17 (.03)

Clearview (down)

January 2024: $187.71 (.04)

January 2023: $258.46 (.04)

Paden (up)

January 2024: $24,969.24 (.03)

January 2023: $18,458.52 (.03)

Weleetka (up)

January 2024: $21,127.26 (.04)

January 2023: $20,083.90 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County:

Bristow (up)

January 2024: $426,028.74 (.05)

January 2023: $385,549.25 (.05)

Henryetta (up)

January 2024: $349,272.85 (.04)

January 2023: $290,471.38 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (down)

January 2024: $5,507.87 (.04)

January 2023: $8,042.03 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

January 2024: $702,941.99 (.04)

January 2023: $681,060.53 (.04)

Prague (down)

January 2024: $131,288.99 (.04)

January 2023: $203,659.36 (.04)

Wetumka (down)

January 2024: $43,008.88 (.05)

January 2023: $46,064.76 (.05)

–Use Tax Disbursements–

Okfuskee County (up)

January 2024: $49,832.22 (.02)

January 2023: $37,415.92 (.02)

Cities

Okemah (up)

January 2024: $36,423.96 (.035)

January 2023: $17,092.55 (.035)

Boley (up)

January 2024: $2,945.68 (.05)

January 2023: $1,572.53 (.05)

Clearview (up)

January 2024: $206.69 (.04)

January 2023: $87.86 (.04)

Weleetka (up)

January 2024: $5,549.34 (.04)

January 2023: $5,211.94 (.04)

Towns around Okfuskee County

Bristow (up)

January 2024: $43,449.81 (.05)

January 2023: $40,472.72 (.05)

Henryetta (up)

January 2024: $55,382.19 (.04)

January 2023: $44,657.47 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okfuskee County) (up)

January 2024: $12,324.79 (.04)

January 2023: $7,506.74 (.04)

Okmulgee (Okmulgee County) (up)

January 2024: $69,261.72 (.04)

January 2023: $58,437.92 (.04)

Prague (up)

January 2024: $26,360.83 (.04)

January 2023: $22,588.83 (.04)

Wetumka (up)

January 2024: $22,563.16 (.05)

January 2023: $13,250.94 (.05)

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, the January 8, 2024, distribution of sales tax collections by the Oklahoma Tax Commission primarily represents local tax receipts from November business. Companies that remit more than $2,500 monthly in sales tax receipts are required to file and pay electronically. The monies they reported this period represent sales from November 16th to 30th and estimated sales from December 1st to the 15th.

The disbursement of $205,027,061 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $5,897,093 from the $199,129,968 distributed to them in January last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $42,999,318.

In county returns, the counties shared in $33,550,697 sales tax disbursements and $7,943,171 in use tax disbursements.