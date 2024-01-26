John William Gonzales, Jr.

On January 11, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, John William Gonzales, Sr. and Ethelyne Blanche Young Gonzales (BB) welcomed the addition of a baby boy, John William Gonzales, Jr., to the family.

John received most of his primary education through the fourth grade at Dunbar Elementary School, Wichita, Kansas. During his early years, he had a love for music and learned to play the piano. He also loved animals and had many family pets to include dogs, cats, and chickens. One of his most fond memories as a child was playing with his toy trains with his grandfather, who he affectionately called Granddaddy Roscoe.

After the family’s move to Boley, Oklahoma in 1968, John became a Boley Bear, as a student within the Boley Public Schools System. He was known by his classmates and friends as Johnnyboy. Besides playing the piano at school programs, John was actively involved in many organizations and clubs, such as Future Farmers of America, VICA, German Club, Class Officer, Concert Band and Marching Band, where he kicked off the band with the Big Bass Drum. Only John as a young teen would select such a major position as a Big Bass Drummer, because everyone knows that a band marches to the beat of the bass. This was just the beginning of the impact his life has had on so many, which was evidenced by the numerous friendships he has maintained throughout his life. John had a signature laugh that was infectious. He was a great imitator of his fellow classmates. He also got a kick out of imitating his favorite singer, Barry White, to his classmates just to see their reactions. John was a 1976 graduate of Boley High School.

Following high school graduation, John enrolled at Langston University, where he pursued studies in Biology/Pre-Medicine. Many would say that John missed his calling in the medical profession because of his intellect and ability to learn, grasp and retain what he read so quickly. While at Langston University, John obtained a life-long dream of playing football. He practiced with the Langston Lions under the direction of Coach Albert Schoats.

Young and blissfully in love, John married his hometown sweetheart Diana Piggie, while in college. To this union, they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, the apple of his eye and a daddy’s girl, Joanna Alisha. John later suspended his studies at Langston, to obtain work to support his family. This began his more than 20-year career in various titles, roles and responsibilities in the Food Service and Delivery Industry. Companies he was employed by included: Fleming, Sysco, and Associated Wholesale Grocers. He obtained the positions of Manager and Supervisor.

When the opportunity presented itself, John resumed his academic goals by taking classes and coursework in Computers and Keyboarding, Medical Administrative Technician and NOVA. In 2009, he obtained an Associate Degree in Business from Seminole State University, Seminole, OK, where he maintained a 4.0 GPA and was listed on the President’s Honor Roll each semester. Later, John received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration-Management from East Central University, Ada, OK in 2012. The pursuit of knowledge was a lifelong endeavor of John’s; he was a walking encyclopedia. Prior to his death, he was preparing to pursue a Master’s Degree in Cryptozoology.

John’s later professional experiences included: Boley Public Schools-Treasurer and maintenance worker/supervisor; Creek Nation Casino-Okemah-Manager on Duty and Security Officer; Seminole Nation Casino, Manager on Duty. Throughout his life, John also worked to maintain and operate the family business, Atlas Service Station, while supporting his parents. He was the epitome of the best son a mother could have, especially following his father’s death.

Although John entered each of his marriages with the best of intentions, they were less permanent than expected; however, Diana Degrafenread, Sylvia Slaughter, and Deborah Gonzales were meant to be major parts of his life journey. Deborah and Johnny had the best friendship and ending love story until he took his last breath. He became a part of her children’s lives when they were very young and was not only a father figure to her children but also a grandfather to her grandchildren. She was his longtime companion and best fishing buddy.

John’s favorite, lifelong hobby was fishing, which began in elementary age years along with establishing his favorite football team, the Rams, no matter where they were housed.

John was a fun loving, kind-hearted, and honest person. He had a strong Christian faith in God. Although John attended several churches in the Boley Community, his Christian journey began as a child at Ward Chapel A.M.E Church. He would often talk about his walk with Christ with his friends and other believers. He always requested prayer for himself and his family, especially during his illness.

John’s health battles became increasingly intense over the last five years of his life, culminating in hospitalization of his final days. He was preceded in death by his father, John William Gonzales, Sr.; sister, Gloria Dean Gonzales Ross; brother, Jerrill Gonzales; and grandson, Noah Arthur Gonzales Jackson.

John leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Ethelyne B. Gonzales of Boley, OK; daughter, Joanna Alisha Gonzales Jackson (Arthur) of Honolulu, HI; sister, Gretana Gonzales-Hall of Langston/Boley, OK; adopted brother, Floyd Ramsey (Pam); longtime companion Deborah Gonzales; bonus daughters, Shatina Prince and Tanika Goss; bonus sons, Damarion Goss and Dalarien Goss; longtime friends, Michael Cooper, Charlie Cox and Elvis Peacock; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends. Last, but not least, his best friend, his pet dog, China.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, January 26th at Matthews Funeral Home with family present to greet friends from 5-8 p.m..

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel.

There will be a Repast Reception for family and close friends after the funeral at 12:00 p.m., at Genesis Event Center (820 Irish Ln Suites D & E, Edmond, OK 73003).

Committal Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday January 28th, 2024 at Boley Cemetery in Boley, OK.

