Robert Guy Mason

Robert Guy Mason, 84, was born October 12, 1939, in Mound Valley, Kansas, to Robert and Edith (Hively) Mason and died January 28, 2024, at home in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Guy and his mother moved to Norman, Oklahoma, from Mexico, Missouri, when he was five years old. He started school the next year and graduated from Norman High School in 1958 where he played first base for the undefeated State Champions that year.

He entered the University of Oklahoma and majored in Journalism. Guy graduated from OU in 1963 and joined the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat (the first offset daily in the state) as advertising manager.

He and Joyce Ann Helmers were married on January 11, 1964, in the First United Methodist Church in Bartlesville. The Masons moved to Frederick, Oklahoma, in 1965 when he became advertising manager there. They welcomed the birth of their first daughter Michelle Ann in 1966. The Masons moved to Oklahoma City in 1968 when he was employed by the Oklahoma Publishing Company in display advertising. He was named Salesman of the Year in 1970. They had their second daughter Melinda Joyce in 1971. In 1975 the Masons purchased 51 percent of the Okemah News Leader which was published twice a week. Their partners were Ken and Phyllis Reid of Weatherford, and John Turner of Vinita. Several years later the Masons bought out Turner and eventually the Reids’ shares were purchased. Guy served as president of the Okemah Chamber of Commerce and the Lions Club. He also served eight years in the Oklahoma National Guard. Guy enjoyed covering Okemah High School sports and the activities of their daughters, Michelle and Melinda.

The Masons sold the News Leader in 2008 to Roger and Pamela Thompson. They remained in Okemah until his death. He enjoyed using the Okemah Public Library and the Senior Citizens Nutrition Center. He was also an avid fisherman as well as a fan of all OU sports as he grew up a half block east of the basketball court and a block north of the football stadium. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and celebrated his 80th birthday by skydiving with his grandchildren. He followed up jumping out of an airplane by buying a Corvette the next year. He loved to tell everybody jokes and old stories about himself.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mason and Edith Hively Mason; his grandparents Guy and Patti Hively; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Steve and Susie Blaco; brother-in-law Bill Lowry; and brother-in-law John Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Ann Mason; daughter Michelle Parrick and husband Wesley Parrick; daughter Melinda Wall and husband Brian Wall; grandson Kyle Marks and wife Yomyra “Kitty” Marks; granddaughter Christal Marks; great-grandchildren Jazmynn Marks, Ethan Guy Marks, and Sawyer Marks; sister-in-law Patricia Lowry; favorite niece Christy Murphy and family; nephew Justin Lowry and family; nephew Brady Blaco; nephew Andy Blaco and family; and half sister Nancy Sikes and family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery also of Okemah with full military honors.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Bobby Green.

