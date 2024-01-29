Sam W. Palmer

Sam W. Palmer was born in Alexandria, LA on July 12, 1952 and left his earthly body on February 8, 2022. Sam is preceded in death by his father John Tilden Palmer, his mother Pat Wallace Palmer, and his brother Bruce Palmer of Texas. Sam is survived by his brother Tom Palmer of Okemah, sister Nancy Palmer and husband Joe James of Tulsa, and sister Beth Ann Palmer and husband Tim King of Scottsdale, AZ. Sam is also survived by children Andrew Palmer of Edmond, Emily Palmer, husband Kyle and children Jack and Max Moody of OKC, and John Palmer of San Francisco. Sam is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sam was a lover of rock and roll and classical music. A feverish reader of thousands of books, Sam loved Shakespeare and remembered most everything he read. Sam was a true Okie with dirt in his veins and the land in his soul. He was a grower and harvester of food for humans and animals alike. Sam was a connoisseur of domes, a pilot and a chef, a hay baler, a land man and a lover of horses. May he rest in peace.