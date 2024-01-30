Private family services will be held for Charle Jean Reeves of Okemah.

Charle Jean Reeves was born March 20, 1975, in Okemah, Oklahoma to Charlie A. and Judy (Jeter) Reeves. She passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 in Oklahoma City at the age of 48.

Charle was a 1993 graduate of Okemah High School. She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises to Mexico and loved working with makeup. She also was a great cook and was the president of an Elvis Presley Fan Club.

Survivors include her parents, Charlie and Judy Reeves of Okemah; two brothers, Christopher Reeves and wife Tara of Checotah and Zachary Reeves of Okemah; one niece, Ava and two nephews, Jaxon and Dakota.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.