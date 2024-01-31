John B. Ford

Funeral services for John Burman Ford will be held Monday, February 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Likowski Cemetery near Pharoah.

A completed obituary will be provided when available.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Billy Green.

