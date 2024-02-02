Funeral services for Joy Dianne Bullock will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Little Cemetery.

Joy Dianne Bullock was born December 21, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama to Arthur and Ruth (Hammicker) West. She passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 74.

Joy was a resident of Cromwell, Oklahoma and a graduate of Butner High School. She and Jim Bullock were married March 27, 1977 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joy worked many years as the superintendent secretary at Butner School and later raised many foster children. She loved her kids and also enjoyed her pets.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Wayne Bullock of the home; two sons, Bryan Henson of Cromwell and Jimmie Bullock of Logan, Utah; two daughters, Tracie Nailon of Sharon, Oklahoma and Sallie Loyd of Palatka, Florida; two brothers, Lonnie Williams of Holdenville, Oklahoma and Leon West of Moore, Oklahoma; two sisters, Dorothy Grimes of Oklahoma City and Denise Cheatwood of Wewoka, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, Chase Henson, Kara Wilson, Boone Henson, T.J. Loyd, Shalee Nailon, Adelene Bullock, Sophia Bullock and Jeannie Alein and two great-grandchildren, Londyn Henson and Oliver Wilson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

