Carol Jean Drury was born February 11, 1944 in Forsyth, Montana to Clarence Oliver Engle and Agnes Clara (Kolb) Engle. She passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 79.

Carol was a former resident of Amarillo, Texas and current resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma. She and Kellos Lee Drury Jr. were married December 11, 1992 in Amarillo, Texas. Carol was a loving person always striving to help people in any way she could. She loved dancing, working with crafts and playing games. She also enjoyed camping and, most of all, she loved her family dearly. Carol would volunteer at the Christian Relief Fund and would help with the Okemah Crystal Run. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Lee Drury of Shawnee; children, Peggy Jo Willis of Rockwall, Texas, Tessa Russell and husband Tim of Shawnee, Robert Lee Drury of Amarillo, Texas and Donald James Drury and wife Tammy of Canyon, Texas; five sisters, Shirley Bruski of Billings, Montana, Karen Mouat and husband Rick of Katy, Texas, Patricia Norris of Shelton, Washington, Joan Kipp and husband Steve of Billings, Montana and Merle Bryson and husband Larry of Forest Grove, Oregon; 8 grandchildren, John Diamond and wife Shelbee, Teal Willis, Matt Diamond and wife Hunter, Caylin Kipp, Evrett Willis and wife Rebecca, Shawna Russell, Preston Drury and Savannah Drury and 3 great-grandchildren, Swayzee Diamond, Kambree Diamond and Krew Diamond.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

