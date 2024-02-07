Eric Don Roberts age 39, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024 in Holdenville, OK. He was born June 16, 1984 in Okemah, OK to Randy Roberts and Laquita Fish.

He graduated from Butner Public Schools. He worked as a ranch hand for most of his life. He enjoyed playing Wahoo, Farkle, softball, and spending time with his family.

Eric is survived by his parents, Randy Roberts of Okmulgee, OK, and Laquita Fish of Wewoka, OK; children, Audrey Roberts of Wewoka, OK, Kason Fields of Glenpool, OK, Jordan Proctor of Okmulgee, OK; grandchild, Emoree; siblings, Roland Roberts of Okmulgee, OK, Chad Roberts of Wewoka, OK, Robin Roberts of Dustin, OK, Randy Roberts Jr. of Wewoka, OK; companion, Misselda Miller, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wake service will be held at 7:00 P.M., Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Greenleaf Missionary Baptist Church in Okemah, OK.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 12, 2024 at Greenleaf Missionary Baptist Church in Okemah, OK with Rev. Wayne Harjo officiating. Interment to follow at Greenleafe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Okemah, OK.

Pallbearers: Curtis Bigeagle, Josh Pickett, Albert Harjo, Coy Harjo, Mike Manley, Jo Hooper.

Honorary Pallbearers: Bryant Beaver, Bruce Fish, Kenneth West, Lyman Kionute Jr.

Arrangements by Stout-Phillips Funeral Home in Wewoka, Oklahoma.