Wildlife Fishing Report. February 7, 2024

Edwards Park: January 31. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, sassy shad, and tube jigs around points, shorelines, and spillway. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.

Route 66 Park: January 31. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, other around docks, points, shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.

NORTHEAST

Fort Gibson: February 4. Elevation is 1. 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 44°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels, main lake, and points. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: February 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 42°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around docks, points, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around docks, main lake, and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: February 4. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, and sassy shad below the dam, points, and riprap. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: February 4. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 40°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around docks. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: February 2. Elevation is 9 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 44°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, and PowerBait. Comments: Best area is below the dam. Currently releasing 1920 cfs. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: February 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and clear. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around channels, main lake, and riprap. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live shad below the dam. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: February 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 35°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and small lures around coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: February 4. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: February 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 42°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped and white bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad below the dam, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Blue and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, slabs, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and riprap. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: February 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, spoons, and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: February 4. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around channels, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around channels, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: February 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 41°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: February 3. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 45°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around discharge, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 46°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 42°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass excellent on bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, and jigs around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, and sandbar. Channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, shad, shrimp, and stinkbait around channels, dam, and main lake. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 2. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 49°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs around creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around creek channels. Channel catfish good on chicken liver around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 2. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 45°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, channels, creek channels, and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 2. Elevation is above normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: February 4. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around channels, flats, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, coves, docks, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught dead sticking and unsung sassy shad. Catfish are good on live shad on juglines near the channels. Crappie are good on jigs with power bait near brush piles around docks and open water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: February 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits, and jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad around main lake. Crappie good on jigs, minnows around brush structure, main lake, river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Waurika: February 4. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 47°F and murky. Bass, Largemouth, Crappie slow on crankbaits, hair jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, live shad, minnows, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, minnows, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.