Funeral services for Velma Louise Like will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at the Last Chance Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery.Velma Louise Like was born December 31, 1931, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Harvey and Lola (Passmore) Like. She passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024, in Henryetta, Oklahoma at the age of 92.Velma was a resident of the Okemah area and attended Okemah Schools. She was a homemaker for many years and was active in the Last Chance Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was very active in Vacation Bible School for many years. Velma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Orvalee Franks and Harold Like; 2 brothers and two sisters.Survivors include her 3 daughters, Tanya Scott and husband Greg of Okemah, Linda Layman and husband Steve of Lawrence, Kansas, and Sandy Rowe and husband Steve of Stillwell, Kansas. Two bonus sons, Roger Dyer Okemah and Dobie Welcher of Okemah; bonus daughter, Jo Dyer of Okemah; 4 grandchildren, Shawn, Shannon, Angela, and Kristin and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special childhood friend, Betty Collins of Paden, Oklahoma.Pallbearers will be Dobie Welcher, Roger Dyer, Vernie Thomas, Dewayne Tillman, Greg Scott, and Mike Yocham.Honorary pallbearers will be the Last Chance Sportsman United for Him Men’s Group.Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Donald Baker.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Last Chance Youth Ministries in memory of Velma Like.

