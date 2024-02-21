Funeral services for Carol Lynn Roberts will be held Friday, February 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Little Cemetery Chapel near Seminole, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Little Cemetery.

Carol Lynn Roberts was born February 9, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Fred and Verna Mae (Stafford) Clark. She passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 in Oklahoma City at the age of 65.

Carol graduated from Okemah High School, as salutatorian, in 1976 and later received her master’s degree from Oklahoma State University. In November of 1993 she married Curtis Roberts; he later preceded her in death in 2004. Carol in early childhood development for many years. She was the youth outreach coordinator for the Wichita Library in Wichita, Kansas before working with the Metropolitan Library System from 2007 until her retirement in 2023. Carol was passionate about reading. She also enjoyed crocheting, working with arts and crafts and flower gardening. Carol was the rock of her family. She took care of her family in many ways and will deeply missed by those who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her father and her husband.

She is survived by her mother, Verna Mae Clark of Midwest City; her son, Cody Jack Roberts of Spring Hope, North Carolina; foster son, Jason Roberts of San Diego, California; three brothers, Chris Clark and wife Paula of Okemah, Michael and Jane Clark of Okemah and Kim Clark of Okemah and two sisters, Cheryl Crowder and husband Chris of Oklahoma City and Michelle Johnson and husband Marvin of Okemah.

Active pallbearers will be Cody Roberts, Michael Clark, Chris Clark, Kim Clark, Kolby Clark, Christopher Clark, Gabe Clark, Garth Clark and Billy Johnson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

