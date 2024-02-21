Graveside services for Wilbur Gene Freeze will be held Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Cemetery.

Wilbur Gene Freeze was born June 17, 1943 in Paden, Oklahoma to Bert and Verna (Ellison) Freeze. He passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at his home in Welty, Oklahoma at the age of 80.

Mr. Freeze was a longtime resident of the Welty area and was a Paden High School graduate. He and Anna Faye Rowan were married in 1963 in Micawber. He worked as a construction superintendent and enjoyed fishing, mowing, gardening and tinkering on motors.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Faye Freeze of Welty; two sons, Wilbur D. Freeze and Calvin Gene Freeze and wife Yvonne of Welty; two brothers, Jesse Freeze of Paden and Ronald Freeze of Paden; one sister, Louella Herndon of Chandler and three grandchildren, Laramy Freeze and wife Kassi, Victoria Freeze and Kayla Jones and husband Will.

Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.