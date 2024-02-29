Patricia Dickey

Graveside services for Patricia Anne Dickey will be held Friday, March 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Dickey Family Cemetery south of Okemah.

Patricia Anne Dickey was born August 10, 1941 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Kinneth Earl Cowan and Mary Ann Elizabeth (Fitts) Cowan. She passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 82.

Mrs. Dickey was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area. She and Olan Dean Dickey were married on September 25, 1956 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed playing diamond dotz, crafting and especially sitting on the porch swing watching hummingbirds.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Dickey and one brother, Luther F. Cowan.

Survivors include her husband, Dean Dickey of the home; four daughters, Betty Lam and husband Cho of Shawnee, Linda Rasure and husband Gregory of Broken Arrow, Laura Taylor and husband Robert of Castle and Pam Craighead of Emond; one sister, Sharran Kay Hariry of Lexington, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, Chris Lam, Michael Lam, Cathy Neal, William Rasure, Hannah Summers, Rashel Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Phillip Craighead, Abigail Craighead and Emily Craighead; 8 great-grandchildren, Chance Neal, Kailyn Koss, Angel Neal, Dixie Hall, Gracie Hall, Seth Hall, Berlin Summers and Aoife Summers and one great-great-grandchildren, Leo Goss.

Active pallbearers will be Gregory Rasure, Robert Taylor, Chris Lam, Michael Lam, Ryan Taylor, Houston Nutt, John Cowan and Gary Baker.

Honorary bearers include William Rasure, Chance Neal, Seth Hall, Thomas Cowan and Garret Goss.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.