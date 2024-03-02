FOUR CALIFORNIANS COLLECTIVELY SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 53 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR FENTANYL CONSPIRACY

Defendants Were Charged After Troopers Found more than 55,000 Fentanyl-Laced Pills from I-40 Traffic Stop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Yesterday, AMBROCIO ARROYO, 30, of California, was sentenced to serve 200 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On June 21, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a two-count Indictment against Arroyo and three other co-defendants,DESTINY RUBY LOPEZ, 20, DANIEL OCHOA, 32, and KEVIN EARL TOOKS, 38, all of California, charging the four with drug conspiracy and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. According to an affidavit in a previously filed criminal complaint, in May 2022 Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers pulled over two vehicles for speeding violations on I-40 traveling through Beckham County. The vehicles were being driven by Arroyo and Ochoa, with Lopez and Tooks riding as passengers. The Indictment alleges that troopers could smell marijuana coming from both vehicles, which ultimately led OHP troopers to finding approximately 15 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills hidden inside a rear door panel of the car driven by Arroyo.

On November 30, 2022, Arroyo pleaded guilty and admitted to driving through the Western District of Oklahoma with the intention of distributing pills that contained at least 400 grams of fentanyl.

At the sentencing hearing yesterday, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Arroyo to serve 200 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. In announcing her sentence, Judge Dishman noted the amount of fentanyl seized, stating that the 55,614 fentanyl-laced pills found in the car driven by Arroyo was a significant amount of fentanyl.

The other three defendants have already been sentenced in this case, each pleading guilty to drug conspiracy, with Lopez sentenced to 36 months, Tooks sentenced to 188 months, and Ochoa sentenced to 218 months in federal prison.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Wilson D. McGarry and Travis Leverett prosecuted the case.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.