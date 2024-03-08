Tammie Lou Turner was born January 4, 1969 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Clair Braden and Barbara (Underwood) Braden. She passed away Monday, March 4, 2024 in Henryetta, Oklahoma at the age of 55.

Tammie enjoyed raising animals, especially loved horses and being outdoors. She was fearless and a little stubborn but always had a way of bringing people together. She especially loved her grandchildren and was full of life. She will be missed.

She is preceded in death by her father, one brother, Eugene Braden and one sister, Vicky Wiley.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Turner; her mother, Barbara Braden of Okemah; her two sons, James and Charles Radcliff of Henryetta; five brothers, Jamie, Donnie, Kevin, Arthur and Clarence Braden; one sister, Belinda Wiley and three grandchildren, Charlotte, Carter and Silas Radcliff.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

