Walters Announces Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists
Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced the list of finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
“I am thrilled to introduce this year’s finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year,” said Walters. “These 10 extraordinary educators are setting high standards for teachers throughout our state. Each of these finalists are models for exceptional performance in the classroom, and I wish them all the best throughout the selection process.”
Finalists were initially selected by their peers at their school site, then by district leadership as their district’s Teacher of the Year. The finalists will be interviewed and evaluated by a panel of Oklahomans to determine the state Teacher of the Year. The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be announced in conjunction with InspireOK to be held in July.
List of Finalists (see attachment for individual information):
Amanda Bowser, Broken Arrow Public Schools
Jake Henderson, Woodward Public Schools
Rachel Keith, Ada City Schools
Nichole Leib, Morris Public Schools
Frances Millspaugh, Locust Grove Public Schools
Brian Muller, Mid-Del Public Schools
Stephanie Overby, Lawton Public Schools
Laura Powell, Anadarko Public Schools
Lisa Sager, Durant Public Schools
Amanda Winn, Glenpool Public Schools