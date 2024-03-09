Walters Announces Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced the list of finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

“I am thrilled to introduce this year’s finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year,” said Walters. “These 10 extraordinary educators are setting high standards for teachers throughout our state. Each of these finalists are models for exceptional performance in the classroom, and I wish them all the best throughout the selection process.”

Finalists were initially selected by their peers at their school site, then by district leadership as their district’s Teacher of the Year. The finalists will be interviewed and evaluated by a panel of Oklahomans to determine the state Teacher of the Year. The Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be announced in conjunction with InspireOK to be held in July.

List of Finalists (see attachment for individual information):

Amanda Bowser, Broken Arrow Public Schools

Jake Henderson, Woodward Public Schools

Rachel Keith, Ada City Schools

Nichole Leib, Morris Public Schools

Frances Millspaugh, Locust Grove Public Schools

Brian Muller, Mid-Del Public Schools

Stephanie Overby, Lawton Public Schools

Laura Powell, Anadarko Public Schools

Lisa Sager, Durant Public Schools

Amanda Winn, Glenpool Public Schools