Charles D. Taylor

Charles “Tecv” Taylor, 65 of Okemah passed away on March 10, 2024 at his home. Charles was born October 7, 1958 in Lawton, OK to the late Cornelius and Mary (Noon) Taylor.He was a 1976 graduate of Chilocco Indian School. Charles married Carol (Cook) Taylor on January 28, 1985 in Okemah. He worked as a Machinist for 33 years until his retirement at Eaton Corporation. He was an active member of the Montesoma Baptist Church. Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and a dedicated OU Sooner fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren watching them play sports. He also enjoyed fishing, swimming, photography and origami. Charlie was also known to “play tricks” on his family and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Woody and Jasper Taylor and son and grandson, Curtis and Avery Harjo.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Taylor of the home; daughter Annie and Mose Merritt of Wetumka, son Chebon Cate Randall of California; daughters, Christine Severs of Lawton, OK, Justine Harjo of Wetumka, OK and son John Severs of Okemah, OK; three sisters Debbie Taylor of Tulsa, OK; Cheryl and Connie Hart of Stroud, OK and Gwyn Taylor of Okmulgee, OK. 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and a host of extended family members and dear friends that will miss him dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Honorary bears include the Brotherhood of Montesoma Baptist Church.

Wake services will be held at 7:00 pm on March 12, 2024 at Montesoma Baptist Church

Funeral will be at 1:00 pm on March 13, 2024 at Montesoma Baptist Church in Okemah, OK

Burial will be at Montesoma Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, OK and officiated by Pastor Jody Berryhill and Tim Goodvoice.