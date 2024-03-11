Funeral services for Lena Mae McKee will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Assembly of God Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Lena Mae McKee writes. “I was born December 7, 1935 to Marvin and Minnie “Cricket” (Kilbourn) Johnson in Wetumka, Oklahoma. I have lived my entire life, except for two years, around Wetumka. God gave me one precious son in my life which has brought me boundless happiness. He gave me a precious daughter in law (who is more like my own daughter) and two grandchildren who are the loves of my life, Jason and Chandra. No son, daughter or grandchildren have ever been loved more than I love them. On September 11, 1974, I married Charles McKee in Tulsa. As I pass from this world, I pray that I have done some good for someone and that they might remember me. I also pray that when it comes time to be judged before my God, I hope I have served him well. Because if I can remain with Him it will be a much greater place than this earthly home. God has been very good to me in this life!”

Mrs. McKee retired from Walmart after more than 25 years of employment. She enjoyed quilting, watching hummingbirds along with deer and other wildlife. She attended the First Christian Church of Wetumka and later the Assembly of God Church of Wetumka. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; one son, Dewayne Dyer; three brothers, Bill, Leander and Joycie; two sisters, Betty Smith and Ellen Johnson and three step-sons, Pete Pearson, J.F. Sparks and Burkes Sparks.

Survivors include her daughter in law, Donna Dyer of Wetumka; step son, Danny Sparks of Collinsville; grandchildren, Jason Dyer of Vancouver, Washington and Chandra Dyer of Edmond, Oklahoma; step granddaughter, Jamie Sparks of Collinsville; great-grandchild, Kaz Dyer of Vancouver and step-great grandchildren, Adarious and Emersyn, of Collinsville, Oklahoma. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Branscum, Ernie Lee, Charlie Pasley, Anthony Mouser, Adam Caldwell and Arlie Nolan.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Lonnie Barker.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma and officiated by Pastor Curt Bellinger.

