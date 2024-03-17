Okfuskee County Cattleman’s Association announce winners

OKEMAH, OK (Feb. 29, 2024)- Seven Okfuskee County students competed in the Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association (OCCA) Carcass Contest and Beef Auction. This contest helped participants gain real-life experience in the cattle business with all county-bred steers shown by 4-H and FFA kids from Okfuskee County. Over $1,000 in prizes, plaques, and buckles were awarded to the top three participants. Students were judged on daily rate of gain, their record books, grade on the rail, and their carcass contest steer division rank in the county show. Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association is proud to announce that their Carcass Contest winners are Grand Champion Clarey Ellis, Reserve Grand Champion Nile Ellis, and Record Book Champion Hayden Danker. One hundred percent of the proceeds from auctioning the fourteen halves of beef went back to the participants.

The OCCA was happy to provide this contest for their community for junior cattlemen to learn, practice, and evaluate different feeding and finishing techniques as well as an opportunity for buyers to take home high quality beef for their families to eat and enjoy. This Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association event helps the local economy by putting over $18,000 back into the community through cash prizes, awards, and donations. The average price per pound at auction was $3.28. Ranging from Choice Plus to Select graded beef, all of our Okfuskee County students exceeded expectations in their hard work, time, record keeping, and results.

The Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association presented The Farm Family of the Year award to Tom and Conda Goode.

The Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association (OCCA) would like to thank our sponsors; the Oklahoma Beef Council, Ringmaster House of Meats, Glen White Feed Store, Select Sires, Midway Custom Meat Processing, Leaning Oak Ranch, local buyers, and over eighty guests for coming to support our youth beef producers in our Carcass Contest and Beef Auction.

We look forward to seeing you all at our quarterly meetings on June 8, September 28, and November 16 at 6 p.m. at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. Join our group on Facebook at Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association for up-to-date information at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2410105175867999/?ref=share. If you are interested in becoming a member or supporting the Okfuskee County Cattlemen’s Association, please contact Tom Goode at (940) 393-9815.