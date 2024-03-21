Not Just History, but Humanities

The Bristow Historical Society, in conjunction with the Bristow Public Library, will be hosting a student Bristow Historical Society Art Show that follows the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition theme of freedom and voting. Students ages 10-18 are invited to participate. Artwork will be displayed at the Bristow Public Library and the deadline to turn in artwork is Wednesday, May 1st, 2024.

The Bristow Historical Society has been selected to be a host site for the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in 2024! Voices and Votes is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the Oklahoma Humanities. The exhibition will be in Bristow for six weeks this summer from June 1st through July 13th, 2024.

We can’t wait to see all of the amazing art from area students! If you would like more details or an Art Show applicationplease visit our Facebook page at @bristowhistoricalsociety, email us at contactus@bristowhistory.org, or use the link below to download our application: https://www.bristowhistory.org/_files/ugd/d72b14_a5eee21e2fdf4a1c82266158dfa0d09b.pdf.

The Bristow Historical Society is open each week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Come visit with one of our volunteers and explore our Historic FRISCO Depot and Caboose located at 1 Rail Road Place, Bristow, OK or call to schedule a tour at (918) 367-9335.