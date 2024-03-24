Cowboy Baseball Picks Up First Big 12 Series Win

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State secured its first Big 12 series win of the season with a 6-3 victory over No. 18 TCU in the series finale Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.

With the win, the Cowboys improved to 15-9 and 3-3 in Big 12 play, while TCU fell to 17-7 and 2-7 in the league.

Offensively, Nolan Schubart led the way for the Pokes, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Zach Ehrhard continued his hot series with a 4-for-4 day. Ehrhard went 7-for-9 on the weekend.

Tommy Molsky picked up the win on the mound to improve to 3-0 on the season. The junior right-hander worked four shutout innings in relief of starter Gabe Davis, striking out seven and not allowing a hit.

Drew Blake was also strong out of the bullpen with two shutout frames, while Carson Benge worked the ninth and struck out two to seal the win.

TCU opened the scoring early, plating a run on a wild pitch in the first and adding an unearned run in the second to go up 2-0, but an RBI single by Lane Forsythe in the bottom of the second cut the OSU deficit to 2-1.

Following a weather delay that lasted an hour and 23 minutes, Molsky came on and struck out the side in the third, which preceded the pivotal rally in the home side of the inning.

Schubart sparked the Cowboys’ third inning with an RBI single, and Aidan Meola followed with an RBI groundout to put OSU in the lead. Tyler Wulfert closed the frame with his second single of the day to bring home a run and make the score 4-2.

The lead grew in the seventh inning with Schubart blasting a double to center field that resulted in his second RBI of the day, and he later crossed home plate on a wild pitch to give OSU a 6-2 advantage.

TCU added a single run in the ninth before Benge induced a foul out to end the game.

Up next, the Cowboys hit the road to take on Wichita State Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.