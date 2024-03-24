Mitch Miller’s death under investigation

Sheriff R.L. Wilbourn released the following statement on Sunday, March 24 relating to events that transpired on Saturday, March 23.

“On March 23, 2024, at approximately 1530 hours (3:30 p.m.), Deputy Stumpf with the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the address of 386167 Old Hwy 62 in Weleetka, Ok. to conduct a welfare check on the residence. Dispatch advised the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Gine had conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle registered to that address. The driver of the vehicle stated he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend but was unable to provide the name of the friend.

When Deputy Stumpf arrived, he observed the garage door open and a grey Nissan parked in the driveway. As Deputy Stumpf approached the front door of the residence he observed a white male lying on the porch unresponsive. Once the scene was secured Deputy Stumpf found that the male was deceased. Deputy Stumpf notified Trooper Gine of his findings at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody as a person of interest.

Deputy Stumpf called for assistance from Deputy Foster, Deputy Danker and Sheriff Wilbourn. A crime scene was established while deputies awaited the arrival of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.

Once OSBI Agents arrived on the scene the following investigation revealed the victim as Mitch Miller of Okemah, Ok.

This is an ongoing investigation and further statements will be provided as information is available.