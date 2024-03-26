Leah Lovina Schrock

Leah Lovina Schrock, of Okemah, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 in Okemah, Oklahoma, at the age of 30. Leah was born on November 20, 1993 in Hutchinson, Kansas. She was the daughter of Andrew and Betty Marie (Stutzman) Schrock and was the mother to Brook.

Leah grew up in Paden, Oklahoma and was a 2013 graduate of Paden High School. She was a long time member of the Prague First Assembly of God Church and recently the Skyview Baptist Church in Okemah. Leah enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially her regular walks around the neighborhood. She had a big heart for animals of any kind. She also enjoyed cooking and crotchet.

Leah was preceded in death by her father, Andrew “Andy” Schrock.

Those left to cherish her memory are her close friend, Ernie Hartline; her daughter, Brook Hartline; her mother, Betty Marie Schrock and her friend, George Cook; her grandmother, Lovina Stutzman and a host of family and friends.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. Burial will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. The family will accept guests from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2024 at Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com