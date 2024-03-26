Funeral services for Inger Johanne Albright will be held Friday, March 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery also in Okemah.

Inger Johanne Braa Albright, 84, of Okemah, Oklahoma went to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Born on November 20, 1939, in Byneset, a quaint farming community in Norway, Inger was the beloved daughter of Melvin and Gunnove Braa.

In June 1962, Inger exchanged vows with Paul, establishing their home in Seattle, Washington, and later residing in Bethany and Okemah, Oklahoma.

A proud Norwegian by birth, Inger cherished her heritage and loved anything and everything Norwegian. She worked diligently to gain her American citizenship, embodying unparalleled patriotism. During her time in Okemah, Inger contributed her efforts to the local courthouse, serving in the election office and as a dedicated election poll worker. Her professional journey led her to retire as the Fiscal Officer at Twin Rivers Head Start in 2002. Subsequently, Inger, alongside Paul, ventured into co-founding and operating P+I Oil and Gas. A devout Christian, Inger actively engaged in various church ministries, readily offering her assistance wherever needed. Whether embroidering prayer blankets, organizing clothing drives, preparing meals for Falls Creek Camp, or presiding over the Women’s Mission Union, she selflessly served with a warm smile and unwavering dedication.

In her leisure time, Inger found joy in sewing, knitting, playing dominoes (and doing whatever it took to win), canning, cooking her signature waffles, cheering for her beloved Seattle Seahawks, and passionately following various sports teams. You would not catch Inger without her nails done and her jewelry on. She was the queen of fashion and created many sweaters and purses. Her greatest happiness stemmed from her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, whom she adored and supported as their number one fan. Annually, Inger eagerly anticipated family vacations and cherished the moments spent together, especially doing jazz hands and not looking at the camera during group photos.

Inger was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Albright of the home; her daughters, Sandra and Jay Barnett of Wichita Falls, Texas, Denice and Craig Hicks of Okemah, and son David and Tina Albright of Okemah. She is also survived by grandsons Reid and wife Kiley, along with great-granddaughter Freya of Fort Myers, Florida, Weston Albright of Okemah, granddaughter Kelli Anna Barnett of Grapevine, Texas, brothers Eivind and Carol Bray of Olympia, Washington, Mikal Bray of Camano, Washington, and brother-in-law Jim and Janet Albright of Eufaula, Oklahoma, and sister -in-law Mary Jo and Dennis of Wewoka, Oklahoma, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kay Arthur for her exceptional care and support throughout the years.

Serving as active pallbearers will be David Albright, Craig Hicks, Jay Barnett, Lane Smyth, Reid Barnett and Weston Albright.

Honorary bearers include Kurt Titsworth, L.D. Smith and Phil Hatcher.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online Condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.