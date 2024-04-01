Katherine “Kay” Brandt

Funeral services for Katherine “Kay” Christine (Smith) Brandt will be held Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery of Okemah.

Katherine Christine was born September 13, 1948 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Alvie Abeart and Gracie Edna Smith. She was one of nine children. Kay passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Kay graduated from Okemah High School with the class of 1965. She received her bachelor’s degree in education and taught at Mason, Boley and Okemah schools. She loved her church, playing the piano, her family and especially her grandchildren. Kay was very strong in her faith. She loved the Lord and remained strong until her last breath. She and Donald Brandt were married July 17, 1976 in Okemah, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald Brandt; her son, James Brandt; one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Brandt; four brothers, Paul Smith, Buford Smith, Wes Smith and Jerdie Smith and one sister, Annie Bumbgarner.

Survivors include one son, Tommy Brandt and wife Gina of Okemah; one daughter, Penny Strunk and husband James of Okemah; one daughter in law, Tiffany Brandt of Okemah; one brother, Ken Smith and wife Tony; one sister, Millie Jenkins and husband William; five grandchildren, Steven Brandt and wife Joanna, Monica Grandstaff and husband Shaun, Nikki Tillery and husband Steven, Brittany Castleberry, Gracie Brandt and Elizabeth Brandt; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Blaine Crow, Thomas Brandt, Brodie Crow, Daxton Tillery, Logan Sessions and Shem Bernache.

Honorary bearers include Tommy Brandt, Steven Brandt, James Strunk, Shaun Grandstaff, Steven Tillery and Daniel Thomas.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Robert “Pup” Rogers, Bro. Terry Edminsten and Sis. Marilyn Carson.

To send flowers to the family visit.