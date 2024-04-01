Robert Edgar Spillman

Robert Edgar Spillman, affectionately known as “Bobby”, was born to William Edgar and Opal Lee Spillman on August 22, 1942 in Okemah, Oklahoma. On March 20, 2024, while surrounded by his loving family, he passed peacefully into his eternal home with Jesus.

After graduating high school he enlisted and served in the Navy until 1963. While visiting Florida, he met the love of his life, Maggie. It was a whirlwind romance and the two married on August 22, 1964 in Jonesboro, LA. They remained married until her death on January 20, 2024.

Bobby was a truck driver for over 55 years and owned Spillman Trucking. He was of the Baptist faith; being saved at an early age and confirming his faith in Jesus during Maggie’s long illness. He cared for her faithfully through it all.

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Shannon Jones; son, Shane Spillman (Shawntae); five grandchildren, Tyler Jones (Ashlie), Rachel Sims (JD), Haleigh Owen, Eric Owen, Erin Spillman (EJ); six great-grandchildren, Ryder Jones, Nolan Jones, Jaiden Sims, Kobe Sims, Tayson Shane Gibson, Avery Kate Gibson; one sister-in-law, Glenda Boyd; nieces and nephews and countless friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, March 24 at 11:00 AM at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Pastor Shannon McQuire will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23 from 7 – 8 PM at Fry Gibbs. At a later date, Bobby and Maggie’s ashes will be co-mingled and buried at Restland Cemetery in Roxton.

Special thanks to his devoted caregivers that made his last days beautiful; Mattie McQuire, Kacie Mills, Rachel Wood, Dr. Richard Bercher and all the nurses at Platinum Hospice and the devoted caregivers at the Clyde Cosper VA Home; Jessica Shannon and Caitlin Robinson.