Statewide Candidate Filing

Begins April 3

(Oklahoma City) – The statewide candidate filing period is scheduled for April 3, 4, and 5, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced today. Candidate filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the three-day period. Candidates filing for federal, state, and legislative offices will file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol, located at 2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City. Filing will take place on the ground floor of the State Capitol. Candidates filing for county offices will file at their local County Election Board office.

Candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the State Election Board website. Packets may also be obtained in person at election board offices.

Ziriax said candidates should thoroughly review all instructions, forms, and qualifications which are included in the candidate filing packet and on the State Election Board website. A candidate filing checklist is included in each packet for the convenience of candidates.

New this year, state, legislative, and county candidates will be required to include a Voter Registration Verification Form with their Declaration of Candidacy. The Voter Registration Verification Form can be obtained through the OK Voter Portal by selecting the “Reports” button or from the voter’s County Election Board or the State Election Board.

For more information about candidate filing, visit the 2024 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

URL Guide

County Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html

Candidate Filing Packets: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/2024-candidate-filing-information.html

OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html

2024 Candidate Filing Page: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/2024-candidate-filing-information.html

State Election Board: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html