Celebration of Life service for Mary Lee (Adams) Loney will be held Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Last Chance Baptist Church in Okemah, Oklahoma.

She has been laid to rest at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Mary Lee Loney was born December 7, 1940 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Clara Mabel (McLain) Adams and Roy Lee Adams. She passed away Monday, October 30, 2023 in Sun Valley, California at the age of 82.

Mary Lee graduated from Stillwater High School. She met and became engaged to Bythel Edgar “Ed” Loney, Jr. in Stillwater while he was attending Oklahoma State University. Mary Lee and Ed were married September 5, 1959, in the Okfuskee Community Center after having a bridal shower at Last Chance Baptist Church. Mary Lee was a homemaker for her husband and their three sons, Edgar Wayne Loney, Gregory Allen Loney and Larry Lee Loney. She had many lifelong friends and enjoyed traveling around the world.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ed Loney, sister Ruth Adams, brother Joe Adams and son Larry Lee Loney.

Survivors include two of her sons, Edgar Wayne Loney and wife Ludonna of Burbank, California, and Gregory Allen Loney of Burbank, California; daughter in law Cassandra Marie Loney, widow of her late son Larry Lee Loney of Highland, California; four grandchildren, Kelly Andrew Loney, Ryan Michael Loney, Emma Lucia Loney and Matthew Everett Loney.

Services under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Brother Max Taylor of Tulsa, Oklahoma.