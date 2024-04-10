Graveside services for Roger Lewis Beck, resident of Yeager, Oklahoma, will be held Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Rock Creek Cemetery in Stuart, Oklahoma.

Roger Lewis Beck was born December 20, 1948 to Virgil and Ruth (Hutchins) Beck. He passed away Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the age of 75.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Monica; one brother, Doug and one sister, Pamela.

Survivors include his two sons, Brandon Beck and wife Amisty of Holdenville and Brett Beck of Yeager, Oklahoma; two step daughters, Felisha Dillard of Texas and Jennifer Green of Oklahoma City; one brother, Dewayne Beck and wife Cathy of Holdenville; 5 grandchildren, Angelia, Bella, Wesley, Brailey and Braxton Beck and one great-grandchild, Langston Beck.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.