Graveside services for Albert W. Dearman will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 2:00 PM at the Rockcreek Cemetery south of Okemah with full military honors.

Albert W. Dearman was born August 24, 1937 in Wetumka, Oklahoma to Taylor and Elizabeth (Noble) Dearman. He passed away Friday, April 12, 2024 at his home in Okemah at the age of 86.

Albert was a longtime resident of the Okemah area. He and Florence Underwood were married, March 31, 1966 in Okemah. Albert worked as a contract pumper and was a member of the Okemah United Pentecostal Church. He also enjoyed fishing and family dinners and proudly served his country with the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Paul, Obe, Walter and Jackie Dearman and sisters, Pauline Ford, Obelene Clark and Martha Vaught

Survivors include his wife, Florence of the home; his daughter, Martha Roberts of Shawnee; two sons, Bobby Dearman and wife Abby of Okemah and Blane Dearman and Britta Ross of Okemah; 12 grandchildren, Montana and Paco Jaurequi, Ethan and Tatiana Dearman, Emily Dearman, C’Anna Dearman, Izak Dearman, Olivia Dearman, Merkv Dearman, Sophie Dearman, Elias Dearman, Zalie Branscum, Lena Ross and Benny Thalia and 4 great-grandchildren, Emilia Jaurequi, Petra Jaurequi, Eleanor Jaurequi and Artanis Dearman.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. David Shatwell.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka, Oklahoma.