Mark Harjo

Funeral services for Mark Harjo will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the Creek Chapel Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Creek Chapel Church Cemetery. Wake services are Tuesday, 6:00 – 7:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Mark Harjo was born August 10, 1978, in Claremore, Oklahoma. He passed away Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 45.

Mark was a 1996 graduate of Tulsa Memorial High School. He enjoyed watching movies, going to the casino and art.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucinda Harjo, grandmother, Melissa Harjo, Grandfather, Louis Harjo and one brother, Edmond King.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Harjo of Okemah.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Bro. Scotty Harjo.

