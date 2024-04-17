David L. Beets

Funeral services for David Leonald Beets will be held Friday, April 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Castle Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Morse Cemetery with full military honors.

David Leonald Beets was born October 16, 1944 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Samuel David Beets and Ida Murlene (Shannon) Beets. He passed away Monday, April 15, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 79.

David attended grade school at Mason before graduating from Borger High School. He later received an associate degree from OSU Okmulgee in 1987. David and Sue Cox were married September 5, 1964 in Cromwell, Oklahoma. David proudly served his country with the United States Air Force for 20 years before retirement. He was good at, and had a passion for, building and repairing computers. Earlier in life, David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a member of the Castle Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister in law, Marsha Beets.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Beets of the home; his son, Tim Beets of Oklahoma City; daughter, Susan Gierhart and husband Doug of Choctaw, Oklahoma; one brother, Samuel Dean Beets of Luther, Oklahoma; three sisters, Pamela Quinn and husband Vernon of Stroud, Gloria Earnest and husband Buddy of Mason and Brenda Salvatti and husband Marc of Valley Center, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Cassidy Sue Cole and husband Andrew, Carleigh Suzanne Woods and husband Miles, Carter Dale Isaac Gierhart, Sam Bauer, Hannah Renee Beets, Tyler David Beets, Josh Gierhart and Meredith Gierhart and two great-grandchildren, Leland Mark Woods and Lennon Ambrose Woods.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Leonard, Andrew Cole, Miles Woods, Carter Gierhart, Sam Bauer and Tyler David Beets.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Mike Lewis.