Funeral services for Elsie Tobler will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Prairie Springs Cemetery of Okemah.

Elsie R. Tobler was born April 7, 1951 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Arron and Emma (Henneha) Johnson. She passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024 at her home in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Elsie worked for 15 years as a cook with Tulsa Public Schools. She loved to travel and take pictures. Elsie loved her family dearly and was a great cook. She will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Tobler; two daughters, Tamara and Kimberly Tobler; brothers, Grady Johnson, LeeOtis Johnson and Freddie Johnson and one sister, Cora Stockstell.

Survivors include her three sons, Chauncey Johnson and wife Crystal of Broken Arrow, James Tobler and wife Sohalah of Earlsboro and Brian Jonnson of Spencer; two daughters, Kendra Williams and Tracy Williams of Tulsa; three brothers, Eddie Johnson of Shawnee, Johnnie Johnson and wife Liz of Virginia and Frankie Johnson of Shawnee; one sister, Jean Wortham of Okemah; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chauncey Johnson Sr., Chauncey Johnson Jr., Chris Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Julius Preston, James Tobler, Brian Johnson and Trae Trousdale.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.