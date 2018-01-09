Edith Walden

Private family services will be held for Edith Gail Walden. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Edith Gail Walden was born April 12, 1934 in Okemah to Rev. W.T. Walden and Ethel (Clarkson) Walden. She went home to Jesus, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 83.

To know her was to love her. She was outspoken, prideful, and hilarious and she loved Jesus. She was a collector of many things, and she loved jewelry. Edith was loving, giving, sentimental and forgiving. On Oct. 14, 1950 she married Bob Witham and to this union were four children, Russ, Stan “Gabby”, Gayle and Pam. Edith enjoyed working outdoors and especially with her flower beds. Most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Irene D’Inncenzo and one brother, Bill Walden.

Survivors include two sons, Russ Witham and wife Debbie of Okemah and Stan “Gabby” Witham and wife Regina of Inola, Oklahoma; two daughters, Gayle Witham of Choctaw and Pam Hinkle and husband Joe of Castle; one brother, Dale Walden of Okemah; one sister, Helen Little of Arizona; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

