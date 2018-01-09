Jorge Vega Sanchez

Funeral services for Jorge Luis Vega Sanchez will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Rev. Gabriel Gomez officiating.

Jorge Luis Vega Sanchez was born June 22, 1973 in La Paz Jalisco, Mexico to Guadalupe Vega Onate and Maria de Jesus Sanchez de Liva. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 44.

Jorge was a bus boy and waiter for Pepino’s Restaurant in Okemah and resident of Okemah for the past year and a half. He enjoyed singing and helping others. He was a joyful man and always had a smile on his face.

Survivors include his wife, Blanca Esthela Lucas Fragoso of Aguascalientes, Mexico; his two sons, Jorge Miguel Vega Lucas and Diego Vega Lucas both of Aguascalientes, Mexico; his parents, Guadalupe Vega Onate and Maria de Jesus Sanchez de Liva of Mexico; five brothers, four sisters, nephew, Luis Veloz and wife Alicia Martinez of Okemah and cousin, Berenice Vega and husband Rogelio Luevano of Holdenville.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.