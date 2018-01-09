Mabel M. Howard

You don’t have to watch a Hallmark Christmas movie to find a storybook love and a life well-lived. In her own words, Mabel Howard had 47 “wonderful years” with the “love of my life” and late husband Robert Howard, whom she met years ago on a bus ride from Oklahoma City, to her beloved hometown of Okemah. They both worked for Southwestern Bell Tele

Dewey phone Co. — he as an engineer in Oklahoma City and she, as a customer service representative, in Okemah, before transferring to the city. They were married in November 1940 in Elizabethtown, Ky., where he was stationed during WWII, and were blessed “with a loving daughter, Linda” in 1949.

Baptized at 13, Mabel, since 1946, has been a member of the First Christian Church in Oklahoma City, where she chaired the official church board and the Christian Women‘s Fellowship, served on numerous boards, taught Sunday School and participated in the Loyal Partners Sunday School Class. She also served on regional and district committees of The Christian Church in Oklahoma (Disciples of Christ). When she was raising her daughter, Mabel led a Girl Scouts troop for eight years, trained Girl Scouts leaders and served two years as president of Northwest Classen PTA. She volunteered 41 years for Deaconess Hospital Auxiliary, including as president. She also was a member of the Nouveau Livre Book Club, Oklahoma Hospitality Club, Telephone Pioneers Life Member Club, Okfuskee County Historical Society and Okemah High School Alumni Association. She, her husband and daughter loved to travel and filled numerous scrapbooks with pictures.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father, Columbus and Zme Cheatwood; brothers Herman, Vernie, Ferman, Bernan and Orman Cheatwood; and sisters Esther Sweeten and Mae Hindman.

She was survived by her daughter Linda of Oklahoma City, eight nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Mabel’s memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Jan. 3, at the First Christian Church, 3701 N Walker Ave., in Oklahoma City. Viewing was held Jan. 2 at Guardian Funeral Homes West Chapel, 5820 NW 41. Memorials may be made to the scholarship fund of the church or to the Deaconess Hospital Auxiliary, 5501 N Portland, 73112.