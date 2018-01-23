Elbert LuGrand

Funeral services for Elbert Edward LuGrand will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Paden Cemetery.

Elbert Edward LuGrand was born April 16, 1940 in Boley, Okla. to James E. and Zenobia (Woods) LuGrand. He passed way Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at his home in Boley at the age of 77.

Mr. LuGrand was a resident of Boley most all of his life and was a graduate of Boley High School. He worked with Capital Steel and Iron Company in Oklahoma for over five years and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also attended the Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Gloria Christian.

Survivors include his three sons, Elbert LuGrand Jr. and wife Tricia of Muskogee, James LuGrand of Oklahoma City and Kenneth Farries of Oklahoma City; one brother, Elmer LuGrand of Boley; two sisters, Donnie Burch of Clarksville, Tennessee and Verdell Dawkins of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Michelle, Wilson, Alicia, John, Joseph and Latasha; six great grandchildren, Nicolle, Keanna, Calleigh, Kashton, Caylee and Kyelie a special friend, Marie Dunn.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Michael LuGrand, Christopher Dawkins, Chedrick LuGrand, Elmer LuGrand Jr., Stanley LuGrand and Rickey Sanders.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Elmer LuGrand.

