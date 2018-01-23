Jerry Vent Kidwell

Jerry Vent Kidwell was born Dec. 26, 1959 in Henryetta, Okla. to Austin and Lorene (Lay) Kidwell. He passed away Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at his home in Okemah at the age of 58.

Jerry was a resident of Okemah for the past 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Survivors include his two sons, Steven Kidwell and wife Julie of North Carolina and Joshua Kidwell of Okemah; three brothers, Johnny Kidwell of Okemah, Billy Lee Kidwell of Stillwell, Okla. and Leon Kidwell of Salem, Oregon, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by dear friends, Nicholas and Samantha Strobel and their children, Alexander, Michael and Journey of Okemah.

All services provided by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

