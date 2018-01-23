Pamela Kay Goodin

Funeral services for Pamela Kay Goodin will be held Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the family cemetery east of Wetumka.

Pamela Kay Goodin was born Dec. 30, 1956 in Holdenville, Okla. to Charlie Wells and Mary Lola (Lucas) Wells. She passed away Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at her home in Wetumka at the age of 61.

Mrs. Goodin was a lifelong resident of Wetumka and a 1975 graduate of Wetumka High School. She later received a bachelor’s degree in Nursing Home Administration from the University of Oklahoma. Mrs. Goodin worked as a nursing home administrator for over 6 years and had attended the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church of Okemah. She and Donnie Goodin were married June 7, 1975 in Wetumka, Oklahoma. Mrs. Goodin enjoyed raising cattle and being outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Lyman and Ted Yahola and her twin brother, Paul Wells.

Survivors include her husband of over forty two years, Donnie Goodin of the home in Wetumka, two daughters, Alisha Goodin of Wetumka and Dustie Goodin of Kellyville; her sister, June Scott and husband Leland of Wetumka; two sisters in law, Sue Yahola of Wetumka and Rita Wells Felz of Yukon and three grandchildren, Zachery, Ryan and Paisley.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Zack Lindsey, Greg Yahola, Eddie Williams, Wade Bagwell, Tony Robison and Ben Bachus.

Honorary bearers include Cliff Tinkler, Leland Scott, Tommy Joe Robison, Ryan Winters and Zack Smith.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. Curt Bellinger.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.