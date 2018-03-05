Funeral services for Richard Dean Fixico were held Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church north of Okemah. Interment followed at the Prairie Spring Cemetery. A prayer service was held Monday, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Wake services were Tuesday, 7 p.m. at the Prairie Spring Baptist Church.

Richard Dean Fixico was born August 13, 1946 in Okemah, Okla. to Willie and Mattie (Harjochee) Fixico. He passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 in Creek County, Oklahoma at the age of 71.

Mr. Fixico had been a lifelong resident of the Okemah area before recently moving to live with his son in Bristow. He was a longtime minister and elder of the Prairie Spring Indian Baptist Church of Okemah. He enjoyed playing softball, University of Oklahoma athletics, Thunder basketball and gospel singing. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Della Louise Fixico (2016); three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors included his son, Richard Fixico Jr. and wife Angela of Bristow; Benny Fixico and wife Nellie of Okemah; six grandchildren, Chelsea and Tafv Fixico, Tyler Killingsworth, Vanessa Berryhill, Shelby Peace and Bryce Peace and two great-grandchildren, Kalena Harper and Korah Berryhill.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Ronnie Fixico, B.J. Fixico, Steve Fixico, Bucky Fixico, Myron Fixico and Matthew Fixico.

Honorary bearers included Tyler Killingsworth, Bryce Peace, Jeremy Tiger and Mose Lowe.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. David Little.

