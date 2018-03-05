Funeral services for Ronny Allen Stiles were held Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Paden Freewill Baptist Church in Paden, Okla. Interment followed at the Oakdale Cemetery in Paden.

Ronny Allen Stiles was born June 12, 1954 in Okemah to Bennett “Ben” Allen Stiles and Murleen Marie (Adams) Stiles. He passed away, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 in Prague, Okla. at the age of 63.

Ronny was a lifelong resident of the Mason and Paden area of Okfuskee County. He was a 1972 graduate of Mason High School and later served on the Mason School Board. Ronny and Michelle Fipps were married June 4, 1993 in Paden. Ronny was the owner of Stiles Tree Service from 1995–2015. He enjoyed playing music with his children and also building race cars. Ronny was raised in the Freewill Baptist Church. He loved visiting with people and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors included his wife, Michelle Stiles of the home near Paden; his son, Ronny Allen “Tooty” Stiles, II of Mason; three daughters, Desiree Bailey and husband Keith of Paden, Miranda Michelle Stiles of the home and MacKinsey Dawn Stiles of the home; his sister, Susan Walker and husband Clyde of Bearden; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin Fipps and wife Shaelene of Paden and Doug and Tricia Quinn of Catoosa, Okla.; father and mother-in-law, Geary and Donna Fipps of Paden and eight grandchildren, Gracie Fay Bailey, Annee Jo Bailey, Claire Alana Bailey, Shianne Marie Stiles, Keirstyn Ray Stiles, Harlea Faith Stiles, Jayce Allen Stiles and Larami Jo Stiles.

Serving as active pallbearers were Dewayne Smith, Randall Brown, Eddie Weaver, Troy Soldier, Mark Clark and Jay Partin.

Honorary bearers included Kevin Stanley, Tony Simek, Randy Adams and Rusty Adams.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Kevin Wherli, Bro. Jamie Perry and Bro. Gene Jackson.

