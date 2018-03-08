Mr. Curtis J. Lyons, after 89 years, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 from Oklahoma City.

Service of Memory for Mr. Lyons will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Goodwill Baptist Church of IXL, Okla. Reverend Homer Williams will officiate and Reverend Rozell Wheaton will give the Eulogy. Burial will follow in Chilesville Cemetery in Boley, Okla.

You may visit Mr. Lyons on Friday, March 9, at the Keith D. Biglow-Hyde Park Chapel in Boley from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Services are under the direction of Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.