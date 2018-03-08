Funeral services for Ryan Turk Bean will be held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2:00 PM graveside at the Highland Cemetery.

Ryan Turk Bean was born Aug. 9, 1981 in Wetumka, Okla. to Rowe and Wanda (Powell) Bean. He passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 at his home in Okemah at the age of 36.

Ryan was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life and a 1999 graduate of Okemah High School. He was a talented artist who also enjoyed fishing, animals, traveling and reading. He also loved having a good time with his family and friends.

He is survived by numerous family members and dear friends.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated Donald Moore.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.