James L. “Jim” Erdman

Services for James L. Erdman will be held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Okemah.

James Lee Erdman was born June 26, 1946 in Oklahoma City to Gerald George Erdman and Juanita (Shirley) Erdman. He passed away, Monday, March 12, 2018 at his home in Boley at the age of 71.

Jim was a 1964 graduate of Classen High School in Oklahoma City. He later graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1968 Suma Cum Laude. He and Paula Schott were married July 1, 1966 in Oklahoma City. Jim was the owner and operator, along with his father, of the Owen Rustic Inn Restaurant of Oklahoma City. In 1974 they moved to Boley, Okla. He worked as the deputy superintendent for the Boley Training School for many years. Jim later served as vice president for the Okemah National Bank until his retirement. He was also very involved with numerous boards including serving as the Okemah Chamber President, O.N.B. Board, BancFirst Board, Anne Moroney, Big Brothers of America and the Boley Water Board. Jim was also a member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church where he had served as Treasurer.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Erdman of the home in Boley; two sons, Nathan Erdman of Boley and Seth Erdman and wife Carrie of Flower Mounds, Texas; grandchildren, Yale, Noah and Hope; one sister, Jerilyn Palmer and husband Mike and their children, Craig and Courtney; sister-in-law, Nancy Dombek and husband Ron and their children, Ethan, Justin and Jeremy and his wife, Susan and one cousin, Larry Shirley and wife Cheryl. Jim is also survived by a host of friends and extended family that will miss his dearly.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Billy Green.

Donations may be made to the United Methodist Women through St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Okemah.

