Graveside services for Fred Allen Pinner will be held Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Okfuskee Cemetery in Okemah.

Fred Allen Pinner was born Nov. 5, 1964 in Norfolk, Va. to Sammy Jack Pinner and Ruby Lavern Scott. He passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Oklahoma City at the age of 53.

Fred was a resident of Oklahoma for the last year and a half. He attended Okmulgee and Mason High schools. He enjoyed Astronomy, fishing and hunting, and history.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Baldwin Pinner of the home; three sons, Kenneth Wilson and wife Cheyenne of Lawton, Craig Pinner of Tulsa, Koda Pinner of Oklahoma City; one daughter Faith Pinner of Sand Springs, Okla.; his parents Sammy Jack Pinner and wife Ruby Lavern (Scott) of Henryetta, Okla.; two brothers Donny Pinner of Okmulgee and Sam Pinner of Eufaula, Okla.; one sister, Kimberly Pinner of Dewer, Okla.; five grandchildren Andrew, Lily and Melissa Wilson, Braxton and Camden Pinner.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Charles Scott.

