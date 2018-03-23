Funeral services for Kathryn Alyce Ward were held Monday, March 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Kathryn Alyce Ward was born July 20, 1920 in Alberta, Canada to Cyrus Judson Puckette and Minnie May (Miller) Puckette. She passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in Daphne, Ala. at the age of 97.

Mrs. Ward was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and was currently living in Daphne, Ala. She and Robert Ward were married in October of 1942 in Georgia; he later preceded her in death in 1987. Mrs. Ward was a loving homemaker that was very active in the First Christian Church of Okemah. She was also involved with the local 4-H club and the Okfuskee County Historical Society.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Survivors included her son, John Ward and wife Teresa of Daphne, Ala.; one daughter, Robin Becker and husband Joe of Belleville, N.J.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated Rev. Doug Hauenstein.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.