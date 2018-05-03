Charlie Morgan, an oilfield entrepreneur who was a former member of the Oklahoma Legislature, brother of a legislator and father of another, died Wednesday, April 25, surrounded by his family. He was 86.

A celebration of Mr. Morgan’s life was held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 30, at Church of the Servant in northwest Oklahoma City, with arrangements handled by Vondel L. Smith & Son.

Mr. Morgan was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Okemah to Faye and Dorothy (Green) Morgan. He was married in 1949 to Mattie Burnett and they reared their four children – Dottie, Charlie (“Digger”), Danny and Kenny – in Prague. He later married Beverly Blehm Triplett, who was working at the State Capitol when they met, on Nov. 7, 1997.

Mr. Morgan started his company, Morgan Well Service in 1963, and the business is still in operation today. His son Danny is the president.

Besides being a business owner/operator, Mr. Morgan was active in community affairs. He served his community as a member of the city council and as mayor of Prague.

Next, he served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1973-88 from District 32, predominantly Lincoln and Okfuskee counties. His brother, Jim, also served in the House, in 1987-88, representing District 28, Seminole County. They are believed to be the only brothers to serve in the Oklahoma House at the same time.

Son Danny Morgan also served in the Oklahoma House, in 2003-12, and was the minority leader for four of those years.

Mr. Morgan was a licensed pilot and an avid University of Oklahoma fan.

He was survived by his sister, Geneva Maris of Texas City, Texas, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Ruth Morgan of Seminole. Other survivors include his wife, Beverly, and their five children and their spouses: Dottie and David Watson, Danny and Treasure Morgan, Brenda and Mark Cummings, Todd and Carie Triplett, and Sonya and Larry King, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his sons, Digger and Kenny; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Morgan; and a brother-in-law, Dewey Maris.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to either The Martin Project, a non-profit 501(c)3 for multiple sclerosis research that’s based in Colorado, or to Infant Crisis Services of Oklahoma City.