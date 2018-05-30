Pauline McCurdy

Funeral services for Pauline “Polly” Stovall McCurdy were held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. A private entombment was at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Pauline Stovall McCurdy was born Oct. 10, 1925 to M.F. and Mable Irene O’Kelly. Polly, much loved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the age of 92. Polly will be remembered for her warmth, kindness and giving nature. She enjoyed life and will be missed by all who knew her.

Polly was a wonderful and creative artist. She enjoyed sewing and all types of arts and crafts. She loved flowers, plants, and especially gourds. She derived great pleasure in planting and then watching them grow. Polly worked many years in her beauty shop and enjoyed hearing the stories of her patrons as well as giving them her own brand of sage advice. She also loved her church family and saw them as her guardian angels during her good and bad times and especially enjoyed going around the church saying “Hi” to everyone there.

Polly was a longtime resident of Okemah. On March 20, 1948, she married Burt Stovall in Gainesville, Texas. Mr. Stovall preceded her in death and she later married Marvin McCurdy, he too preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2016.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Patric O’Kelly; two sisters, Betty Simpson and Sherra Padilla and one daughter, Linda Wells.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianna Frogge and husband Dan of Denver, Colo.; one granddaughter, Whitney Chambers and one great-grandson, Kalind Freeman; one step-son Dwight McCurdy of Oklahoma City.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Bro. Ledtkey McIntosh.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.